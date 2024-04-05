China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. 436,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

