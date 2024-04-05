China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $515,000 Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,073,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 33,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,078. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

