China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $543,000 Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 576.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $422,220. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,146. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

