China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $947,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 360.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $7,608,778. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 36,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,289. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

