China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,226 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.71. 46,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,786. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

