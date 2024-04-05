China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BAR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

