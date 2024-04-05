China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,374 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 398.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 764,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.2 %

IMVT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 108,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,966. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $77,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $462,277 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

