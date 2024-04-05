China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,427 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 351.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 28,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

