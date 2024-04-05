China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 353.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,441 shares of company stock worth $2,462,444 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

