China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,572 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $168.36. 483,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

