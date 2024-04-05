China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,866 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.92. The stock had a trading volume of 195,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

