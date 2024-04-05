Christopher Paul German Sells 368 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $15,367.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $40.10 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.90.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
