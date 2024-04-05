Christopher Paul German Sells 368 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $15,367.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $40.10 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

