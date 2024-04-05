CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
CHS stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. CHS has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $32.28.
CHS Company Profile
