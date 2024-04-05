CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. CHS has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $32.28.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

