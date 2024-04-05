CIBC Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$110.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.00. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

