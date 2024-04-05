CIBC Reiterates C$100.00 Price Target for EQB (TSE:EQB)

CIBC set a C$100.00 target price on EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$102.56.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$86.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.91. EQB has a 52-week low of C$57.53 and a 52-week high of C$97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.63 by C($0.93). The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.6625683 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.