Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.40

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 3411543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.