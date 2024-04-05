Citigroup Boosts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $106.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 863,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,064. CRH has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

