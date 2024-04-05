Citigroup Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $198.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE LEN traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $166.08. 607,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

