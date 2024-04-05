Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $60.91 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

