Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.04. 3,350,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,095,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,190,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

