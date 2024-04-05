Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,002.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

