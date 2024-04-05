Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

