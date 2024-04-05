Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

