Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

