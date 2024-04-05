Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

