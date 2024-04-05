Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

