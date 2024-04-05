Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 721 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

