Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,162 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BRT Apartments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.1 %

BRT opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284,371.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,284,371.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,436,791.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,989 shares of company stock worth $664,913. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

