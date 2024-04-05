Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,113 Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.52% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 206,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS NURE opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

