Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

