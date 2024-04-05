Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.