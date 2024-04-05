Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.