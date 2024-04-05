Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,120 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
