Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

