Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.