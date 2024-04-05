Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $11,584,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $168.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.76 billion, a PE ratio of 318.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

