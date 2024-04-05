Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $558.74 and a 200-day moving average of $568.89. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

