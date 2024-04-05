Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.