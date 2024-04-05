Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $121.35 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.