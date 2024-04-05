Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,479,000. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,164.5% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 59,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

