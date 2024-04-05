Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.