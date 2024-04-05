Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

