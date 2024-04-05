Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.46 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

