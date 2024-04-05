Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 158,176 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,176 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.