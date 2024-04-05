Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $542.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.56 and a 200-day moving average of $490.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

