Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 9,031 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

