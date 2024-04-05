Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

