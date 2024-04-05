Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $42.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

