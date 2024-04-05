Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE CWEN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.88. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

