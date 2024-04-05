CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
